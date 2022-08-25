All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

7. Midland EX37VP E+Ready Walkie Talkie Kit and ER310 E+Ready Emergency Crank Weather RadioGet it
Maintaining contact with the outside world and loved ones is essential during a disaster, so it pays to have walkie talkies and a radio on hand. The Walkie Talkie Kit comes with two X-Talker handheld units. They’re good for up to 26 miles, have 22 channels, and a weather-alert function, but also have survival goodies like a bright LED flashlight and an emergency whistle with built-in compass, all in a soft-shell case.
The Emergency Crank Radio will get you through any loss of power; just rotate the fold-up hand crank to get enough power to listen to emergency alerts, get weather updates from the NOAA channel, and use the front-mounted LED light. There’s also a built-in solar panel for passive charging, and an ultrasonic dog whistle that can better alert rescue crews farther away. Bonus: You can use the power bank option to charge smaller electronic devices.
[$62.50, walkie talkies, $70, radio; midlandusa.com]
