All the Gear You Need in a Hurricane Preparedness Kit

9. Fore Winds Rugged Camp Stove
If you have a natural gas range in your home, then you mostly likely won’t lose the ability to heat up water and food, but if you rock an electric stove, you’re going to need something like the Fore Winds stove as backup during a disaster. The butane-powered stove is made of thick, enamel-coated steel and pumps out 11,000 BTUs from its single burner, and includes a piezoelectric ignitor for hassle-free starts. Vented double-layer wind blockers keep the flame from flickering in windy conditions and it comes with a durable plastic case for easy, secure storage, weighing altogether only 5.3 pounds.
[$150; forewindsoutdoor.com]
