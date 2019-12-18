The new year is a fresh start, and people make a lot of self-improvement promises to themselves on January 1: to work out more regularly, to eat healthier, to go to bed earlier, to live more in the moment. In fact, 55 percent of New Year’s goals are health-related, a study published in the journal Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found. But 80 percent of those people fail to keep their New Year’s resolutions, according to a study conducted by the University of Scranton—and most give up on them by January 19, Strava reported after analyzing 31.5 million global activities uploaded to the app that month.

There are as many excuses as there are resolutions: lack of motivation, lack of resources, straight-up lack of interest… But that doesn’t mean your goals are doomed by mid-month. While you might have to dig deep to get past some of those excuses (sorry, willpower isn’t available on Amazon Prime yet), the right gear could be the push you need to finally turn those promises into habits. These products will motivate you, keep you on track, and eventually help you achieve your 2020 goals—and there’s still time to add them to your holiday wish list.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!