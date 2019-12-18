1. Philips Sleep and Wake-Up Light Get It

Sleep is the foundation of your health. If you’re not getting enough sleep—like more than a third of the American population—soon enough other areas of your life are going to suffer. Promote better sleep hygiene with a light that simulates sunset and a light-guided wind-down function to prep your body for sleep. On the other end, it will naturally ease you into consciousness with increasing brightness over the course of 30 minutes so you’re never jarred awake at the wrong point in your sleep cycle, which can leave you with lingering grogginess all day.

[$199.99; philips.com]

