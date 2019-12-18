11. Made Of Chocolate Whey Protein Isolate Get It

Flip around most tubs of protein powder and you’ll be confronted with a barrage of ingredients—nearly all of them superfluous (e.g. artificial flavors, thickeners, fillers). To fuel your training efforts, opt for a clean source of protein powder like Made Of. Whey protein isolate comprises 91 percent of the ingredients. The remaining 9 percent is natural flavor, xanthin gum (binding agent), and stevia extract (sweetness).

[$40; madeof.international]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!