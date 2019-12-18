2. HidrateSpark 3.0 Water Bottle Get It

Fact: You can’t be efficient at the gym (or in life) if you’re dehydrated. Studies show that being dehydrated by just 2 percent hinders your cognitive function and makes you feel more tired. Chances are you already know that—but actually remembering to hydrate throughout the day always ends up being harder than you think. This 24-ounce smart water bottle does the work for you. The sensor inside syncs with a partner app on your phone to send alerts when it’s been too long since you’ve taken a sip.

[$59.99; hidratespark.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!