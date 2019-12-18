3. Whoop Strap 3.0 Get It

The third-generation Whoop (the first wrist-worn tracker allowed on MLB fields) measures how hard you work out and how well you recover from that workout using biometric data like heart rate, heart rate variability, ambient temperature, and motion. Enhanced features include Strain Coach, which recommends how hard you should (or shouldn’t) push yourself at the gym; and HR Broadcast, which lets you connect to Peloton devices, Wahoo computers, Concept2 ergometers, Strava, and TrainerRoad.

[$30 a month with a 6-month commitment; whoop.com]

