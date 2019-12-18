4. Roll Recovery R8 + Inserts Get It

Typically, foam rollers rely on your own bodyweight to put pressure on your muscles (that’s why you drape yourself on top of them). The spring-loaded R8, which self-adjusts for different body sizes, takes the work of foam rolling by clamping around your muscles with a vise-like grip. You use the handles to push and pull. Customize the device further with SuperPlush and SuperDeep inserts, which decrease or increase the amount of pressure.

[$179.99; rollrecovery.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!