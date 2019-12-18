5. Garmin Index Smart Scale Get It

Maybe you put some pounds on over the holidays, or maybe you’re fine-tuning your fitness and diet routine to put on muscle while cutting fat. Whatever you goal, this Garmin scale helps you stay on track. Not only does it measure your weight, it analyzes your body mass index, body fat percentage, skeletal muscle mass, and more. You can track all those body composition metrics right in the Garmin app, which—if you’re also using a Garmin activity tracker—lets you see how your progress stacks up against your fitness performance.

[$149.99; garmin.com]

