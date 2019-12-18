6. gthx Get It

Gratitude is good for you—so good, in fact, studies show it lowers blood pressure, boosts your immune system and energy levels, and helps you sleep better. But practicing gratitude? That’s a little harder to wrap your head around. A new app called gthx (“gee, thanks”—get it?) helps users establish a daily gratitude practice while also encouraging them share gratitude with other users—because gratitude is at its most potent when it’s used to boost those around you.

[free; apple.com]

