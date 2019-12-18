7. NutriBullet Balance Smart Blender Get It

If you’re prioritizing healthy eating this year, this NutriBullet device is the best thing you can put in your kitchen. A built-in, Bluetooth-enabled nutrition sensor calculates the exact nutritional value—including calories, fats, carbs, and proteins—of each ingredient as you add it and sends that info straight to your phone for logging and tracking. The app lets you set goals and restrictions, create grocery lists, and swipe through hundreds of recipes, making it easier than ever to stay on top of your diet.

[$149.94; nutribullet.com]

