8. Wave Meditation Get It

Some trainers believe that mindful meditation can help you optimize your training, and science has proven benefits like stress relief, better focus, and improved memory. Sure, there are plenty of free apps to help you develop a mindful meditation practice, but this immersive at-home experience is a lot more fun. All you have to do is rest your head against the pillow, which vibrates to the beat of music specifically composed to guide your meditation.

[$149.99 plus $9.99/month; wavemeditation.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!