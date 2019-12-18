9. ROKA Oslo Rise Glasses Get It

You know how bad screen time is at night—not only does that sensory overload keep your brain wired past bedtime, the artificial blue light smartphones, computers, and tablets emit can signal your brain to stop producing melatonin, which throws off your circadian rhythm and puts your sleep schedule out of whack. Since it’s sometimes impossible to put those devices down, these lightweight shades block up to 41 percent of that blue light so you can get to sleep faster.

[starting at $175; roka.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!