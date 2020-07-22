Some of the Best the Gear You’ll Need to Get Into Mountaineering

Axe GET IT

There are different types of ice axes for different objectives. Beginners who are starting off on more moderate terrain, will want to get an axe with a traditional classic style pick and a longer straight shaft. Blue Ice’s Blackbird light-weight chrome is a great all-around ice axe for those just getting into the sport. For more technical mountain objectives involving steeper ice, the SMC Kobah Pro Hammer Axe, which integrates more advanced shaft geometry, an interchangeable pick and the option to have either adze or hammer is a fantastic option.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!