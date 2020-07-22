Some of the Best the Gear You’ll Need to Get Into Mountaineering

Crampons GET IT

Mountaineering involves more than just snow, so it is important to get a pair of steel toe point crampons that can handle ice. In keeping with the “fast and light” motto of many mountaineers, Petzl’s Irvis Hybrid, a crampon with steel front points and aluminum heel piece are the best crampons for summer mountaineering. They fit on most mountaineering boots and are solid without the extra weight.

