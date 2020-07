Glacier Glasses GET IT

Save your eyes. Mountaineers don’t wear “glacier glasses” with shields on the side as a fashion statement, they wear them because of the harsh reflection of the sun on snow. The good news is there are options—you can go the old school route with something like Julbo’s Vermont classics or you get a more updated version like Oakley’s new Clifdens.

