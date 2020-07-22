Some of the Best the Gear You’ll Need to Get Into Mountaineering

Hardware GET IT

Learning glacier travel and crevasse rescue will be one of the most important skills to have while mountaineering. For starters, you will need a variety of carabiners, including a tri-lock biner with either a captive eye (something to keep the carabiner in place and closed) or a non-locker to back it up. You will need a belay device, prusik cord and/or progress traction devices and a pulley or two can be extremely helpful. There is more on the list, but if you are headed out with a guide, this is all you will need to start. You can also get Petzl’s Crevasse Rescue Kit.

