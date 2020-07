Harness GET IT

Beginner mountaineers can generally get away with using their rock harness. However, if you are a gearhead and are looking for the best harness for mountaineering applications, a light-weight, mountaineering specific harness that conforms to UIAA standards like Blue Ice’s Choucas Pro. The Choucas Pro ranges from weighing 128g-150g and is ridiculously comfortable to wear all day.

