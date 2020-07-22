Some of the Best the Gear You’ll Need to Get Into Mountaineering

Insulated Jacket GET IT

It is essential to take an insulated jacket in the alpine, even in the summer. Not only will you want a jacket for emergencies, but while on belay, or waiting out weather, it is best practice to keep yourself from getting cold or wet. Rab Equipment is known for their light-weight down jackets that can pack down into a “bite size” ball. Their Zero G Jacket is an excellent choice for those unexpected moments.

