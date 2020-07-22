Some of the Best the Gear You’ll Need to Get Into Mountaineering

Mountain Boots GET IT

Considering that you are walking 90 percent of time while mountaineering, a good pair of boots are a must. Depending on where you are climbing and the prevailing conditions will determine how warm your boots have to be, however, for most general summer mountaineering objects in elevations lower than 3,000 meters, you can wear a light 3 season boot like Mammut’s Taiss Light Mid GTX, which is one of the lighter boots and stiffer boots in its class. Coupled with some gaiters like Outdoor Research’s Flex-Tex II, your feet will stay dry.

