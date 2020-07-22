Some of the Best the Gear You’ll Need to Get Into Mountaineering

Soft Shell Pants GET IT

Soft shell pants provide breathable fabric that is wind and water resistant, have a DWR water repellency and dry quickly. Soft shell pants are the sure ticket in the alpine until the weather goes south in which case your lightweight shells come out to protect you from rain or snow. Norrøna’s Flex 1 comes in two weights, features a PFC free DWR finish and is made with 88-percent recycled materials. They also have a lot of handy pockets.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!