Some of the Best the Gear You’ll Need to Get Into Mountaineering

Yes there will be days where the sun will be out and the “guns” will be out, however, conditions can rapidly change in the alpine and having a waterproof shell is a non-negotiable. Another reason to pack the GORE-TEX or comparable product, is protection from the wind alongside precipitation.

Although it might feel nice on a hot day to lay in the snow, being wet when the sun goes away can make a bad day worse. Arc’teryx Alpha FL jacket is the cream of the crop for alpine shells—it weighs only 315 grams and has superior protection.

