Always Drink 99.99% Purified Water With The CrazyCap Bottle

It may seem like there’s a good amount of time before the holidays are here. But before you know it, you’ll be scrambling to get gifts for your loved ones if you aren’t careful. So it’s high time you start looking for gifts now and picking them up with no time wasted. Better to get them shipped in time than wait around.

When it comes to getting a good gift for your friend or a loved one, it can be hard to choose. This isn’t a one size fits all situation we’re talking about here. Gift-giving during the holidays is a very personal experience. You need to put some thought and care into what it is you’re getting for each individual person on your list.

Looking over your list of who is going to get gifts, you need to figure out what it is they like. Are they into fashion in a big way? Do they like near gear like a tablet or a video game? Maybe they love cooking. Or, like many people, they love to go out into the world to exercise and/or to hike. That’s something to lean into.

For those active people in your life, you have plenty of options to work with. There’s an entire, gigantic industry built around those that love to stay fit and those that love to enjoy mother nature. You could do the typical thing and pick up some clothes for them. Or you can do something special this year.

The more unique the item, the better the reception should be when the gift is received. That is going to be very true when you buy them a CrazyCap Bottle from CrazyCap. Because this isn’t just some regular old water bottle. This is a game-changer for anyone who owns it.

What makes the CrazyCap Bottle so unique and special? There are many reasons, but there’s a big one that stands atop the pack. That is the fact that no matter where you are, this water bottle will deliver 99.9996% of purified water with each sip. How does it do that? By making a bottle cap that is very high tech.

The CrazyCap Bottle is made with a bottle cap that is made to purify and sterilize the water inside the bottle. It does this by using UV-C light. That’s right. The bottom of the bottle cap, which is aimed directly into the bottle, can use UV-C light to destroy 99.9996% of all germs in debris-free water.

It may sound like this is a belabored and time-consuming process, but it isn’t. You have two options when you use the CrazyCap Bottle. You can tap it 2 times (normal mode) to purify water from a source like a tap or a water fountain. Or you can tap it 5 times (crazy mode) to purify water from sources like a lake or a pond.

Once you tap it to your needs, the CrazyCap Bottle gets to work. And it doesn’t take all that long. Normal mode takes 60 seconds to purify your water and Crazy mode takes 2 minutes to purify your water. It’s that easy. It can even clean itself. Every 4 hours, it’ll turn on for 20 seconds to make the bottle doesn’t accumulate mold or bacteria.

You can get a whole lot of use with the CrazyCap Bottle. One single cap can last for around 500 thousand uses. That ought to clean up to 8 million ounces of water for you. The battery is rechargeable and you can buy a new one when the battery finally dies. No need to buy a whole new bottle if you don’t need to. Plus, CrazyCap offers a lifetime warranty, no questions asked.

This is a great gift for anybody, not just the physically active. But for those that do like to go out on hikes and camping trips, the CrazyCap Bottle is a big win. They can get water wherever they need to and purify it if the water clear enough to shine a light through.

There’s a good deal of customization with the CrazyCap Bottle as well, so it can work well with whoever is receiving it. There are different style options and size options to choose from. And then when that choice is made, the bottle can be personalized with a name, logo, or message. It’ll really show that person you care. They even offer gift-wrapping options, and offer free shipping over $75 in the United States.

With the holidays incoming, you’re going to want to pick up the CrazyCap Bottle for a loved one. Any loved one really, but particularly those who like to exercise, go exploring, and travel. It’s also eco-friendly, eliminating the use of single-use plastic water bottles. Clean water is key for anyone and it is easily accessible with this in hand. So, make it a very pure holiday with a purchase of one of these bottles today.

Get It: Pick up a CrazyCap Bottle (starting at $69) at www.thecrazycap.com

