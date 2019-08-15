This 4K TV Is 47% Off on Amazon and It’s Nearly Sold Out

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Looking to replace an old TV? Need a new TV for the living room, bedroom or den and don’t want to spend a fortune on one? Check out the TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV—it’s on sale!

The TCL 55-inch boasts 4K HD that’s the best imaging that is out there on the market. No matter what the industry says with these new 8K models, no streaming or cable service can even reach true 4K, let alone 8K. But this 4K TV can boost the image of whatever is being played on it. Sporting events on cable look better than ever, almost as good as actually being at the game. Put on Netflix or Amazon Prime to stream the new hit shows at as close to 4K that these services can reach. And for those that are big into home video and Blu Ray collecting, this is a great TV to have. Only 4K Blu-rays can display at true 4K, so no matter what this TV is going to be used for, it will display some of the best imagery on the market.

With the TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, 3 devices can be plugged into it the 3 HDMI ports it has to make any home video system more robust. The TV comes built-in with a Roku to handle streaming needs. But even in that regard, not every streaming service can be found on every streaming device. So plug in the cable to get all the news and sports you need while letting the DVR record your favorite shows. Plug in a Blu-ray player to deliver the best-looking movie-going experience imaginable. Gamers can also plug in a PS4 or XBOX One for a truly immersive game-playing experience. With graphics this good, we won’t blame you if your upcoming Friday night is going to be spent in front of the TV.

76% of Amazon reviewers rate the TV a 4-star rating or higher. People are in love with how high definition it is, and many note how the TV is a steal, even at the full price of $700.

A good TV helps put the finishing touches on a living room or bedroom. So jump on this amazing deal today while it lasts.

Get It: Pick up the TCL 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV ($380; was $700) at Amazon.

