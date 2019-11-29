Amazon Black Friday Deal: TV Wall Mount

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It’s finally here guys. Black Friday is upon us and it is time to go crazy with all of the deals that are going live right now at Amazon. Nothing is set in stone over at Amazon—except for big savings on all the things you could possibly need.

One of the most popular items people like to buy during this weekend is TVs. The deals on TV’s are usually insane on Black Friday and people go nuts for those deals. But if you are buying a TV, you have to take into account how you are going to display the TV. Either put it on a TV stand or mount it to the wall.

There are benefits for each option. But for those that don’t want to take up a lot of space in whatever room it will be in, a wall mount is probably for the best. Luckily for you guys, Amazon is having a pretty big discount on a great wall mount on Black Friday. The Mounting Dream TV Mount For 26-55-inch LED is going to be on sale. But you need to act fast because it will only be on sale from 6 am to noon.

When buying a new TV and a wall mount to go with it, you gotta worry about how well it’s made. Will it stay on the wall? Or is it kinda cheap and not worth the effort? No need to worry about that with the Mounting Dream TV Mount, as it’s sturdy and will stay on the wall. As long as you install it correctly, of course. But that should be pretty easy, as the installation is as simple as finding the studs on your wall and screwing it in.

Once the Mounting Dream TV Mount is installed and the TV is set up, the benefits are pretty clear. This mount is adjustable, so it doesn’t have to just stay in place. You can pull it out and alter the angle in whichever way you want. It makes installing a TV into a smaller room a lot easier because of this flexibility.

At any price, this Mounting Dream TV Mount would be a great purchase. But at this lightning deal price on Black Friday, you would be gravely mistaken for not picking it up if you are also buying a new TV. Better act quick though. Once the clock strikes noon, that is it. Better luck next year.

Get It: Pick up the Mounting Dream TV Mount For 26-55 Inch LED ($23; was $33) at Amazon

