Amazon Cyber Week Deal: Save 37% On This Dell Alienware Computer

Cyber Week is here and the deals are not coming to an end anytime soon. It is really going to make shopping for the gifts you need to pick up a lot easier than otherwise. Especially on big-ticket items that may have cost too much otherwise. Items like the Dell Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop that is on sale with a 37 percent discount over at Amazon.

This Dell Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop is an immense piece of tech. One just has to look at the regular price tag to see that this is a computer made to play. No one is going to get frustrated using this thing.

If you wanna get deeper into the specs of the Dell Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop, you can really see how fast and powerful this computer is. It’s made for gaming purposes, so it has to have an amazing engine under the hood.

What’s under the hood in the Dell Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop? It’s got an Intel Core i5-9600K 6-core Processor, 164GB DDR4 Memory that can be expanded to 64GB, 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB SATA Hard Drive, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB Graphics. All of this means the computer will run without a hitch and you can save tons of media to it without any problems. However you want to use this computer, it will work like a champ.

There are plenty of amazing computers out there in the world. And everyone has a computer at this point. But there is always a possibility of upgrading to something new and better. Especially if you know a gamer. Those that love to game on their computers knows that you have to upgrade a lot. Computer gaming evolves pretty fast. So for this holiday season, grab a loved one this amazing Dell Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop gaming computer while Amazon has it this cheap. This price won’t last forever. It’ll end today. Grab it now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Dell Alienware Aurora R8 Desktop ($980; was $1,550) at Amazon

