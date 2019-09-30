Amazon’s Deal of The Day Brings This Hoverboard Down 50%

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It seems like no time has passed at all but September is over. October is here and Autumn is in full swing. Time really shows no sign of slowing down soon, so that means that sooner than later the holiday season will be upon the world. Which means that gifts are going to need to be purchased. Just because the holidays are still a ways off, that doesn’t mean anybody needs to wait to get a gift.

Now that the fall is here, there are plenty of sales going on. So there should be no reason to wait to grab a gift if the price is too good to pass up. Pick the thing up and shove it in the closet until the time comes. Sales may be coming fast and loose the rest of the year, that doesn’t mean a sale price will be the same or even better down the road. So take advantage of it now.

Tech and gear are always gifts that are best to buy whenever a sale is going on. Especially when the sale is pretty big. Saving big bucks on high tech gifts is always great. Save some money on a big-budget gift. You look good and the recipient of the gift thinks very highly of you for spending that kinda money. Hell, sometimes it is just fun to buy something for yourself without breaking the bank.

One of the more popular gifts these days are hoverboards. People really love these things. They are a bit tricky to handle but that adds to the charm of them. It’s like a challenge. And when the challenge is overcome, zipping around on these things is really fun. Using a bike or scooter isn’t all that convenient for people these days since everything in life revolves around using the phone, so the hoverboard is a handsfree experience that is loads of fun.

But the hoverboard can be a little pricey. Most tech and gear is. But over at Amazon today and today only, grab ahold of the Braha/Kowheel Hoverboard 3.0 for an astonishing 50 percent off. And this is no cheap or chintzy hoverboard. This thing is really high quality. It comes with two front-facing LED lights to make use at night much easier and safer. The wheels are designed for all sorts of terrain to make for a smoother ride. And it is made with anti-slip grip pads so the risk of falling off will be significantly lessened.

Now, the hoverboard is not really meant for the longest of trips. Even the Braha/Kowheel Hoverboard 3.0 is not meant for long commutes. But even in that regard, it has a strong battery life. It can last for an hour with a full charge and last for 7 miles before needing a new charge. So for quick little trips around the neighborhood, this can make travel a lot easier.

Traveling around town without using a car is a priority these days. Using something like the Braha/Kowheel Hoverboard 3.0 is going to help out in a little way. But not only is it a help for the world, but it is also just fun to use. So whether it is a gift for others or a gift for one’s self, taking advantage of this daily deal over at Amazon is key.

Get It: Pick up the Braha/Kowheel Hoverboard 3.0 ($100; was $200) at Amazon.

