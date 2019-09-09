Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





As video game creators grew more ambitious and kids that grew up with games turned into adults, the gaming industry exploded. It even has a direct impact on movies: When a new Call of Duty or Grand Theft Auto comes out, the box office that week takes a noticeable hit.

With the ever-expanding growth of the industry, there’s always something new to add to your gaming collection. Whether it’s a new game, a new system, or new accessories to make your gaming experience even better, there are always ways to improve the way you play.

Of course, the accessories that are best for you depend on your gaming system, the game being played and of course, your play style. Obviously, no one needs a high-end keyboard if you’re just going to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on your PS4. There are some items, however, that transcend platforms, especially when it comes to multiplayer, internet-based games.

Whether you play competitively or just spend a couple of hours a week with your controller, you need a great headset. An awesome headset will eradicate any chances of poor connectivity and stop outside noise from distracting you from what’s important. There are plenty of high-end headsets out there, but it all depends on budget. The best one we came across for under $30? The RUNMUS Gaming Headset.

When it comes to a high-end headset, gamers are looking for the ability to listen to what is going on with no worry about the sounds of the world leaking in to make it hard to play the game. It must be noise-canceling, and the microphone can’t pick up on every single breath and sound being made by anything or anyone that isn’t currently playing. With a headset like this, it’s a big plus to be able to pump the sound of the game through them with surround sound quality to really make it more immersive and thus more focused on your favorite game. A headset needs to be comfortable to wear that can be molded to each user’s head shape to make it really easy to wear for hours at a time. With the RUNMUS Gaming Headset, all those functions are a part of it, making it a high-quality piece of equipment for any gamer.

Getting an amazing headset is key when it comes to gaming online. Even for those that don’t play as often as professional gamers, it’s still a must-have to really boost the experience of just about any game. Not only does the RUNMUS Gaming Headset have surround sound, noise-canceling capabilities, and customizable settings for wearing it, it can also be used on any system.

With 6,180 customer reviews on Amazon, nearly 90 percent of reviewers rave about the purchase. It has four and a half out of five stars. Plus, at this sale price, it’s sure not to stay in stock for long.

