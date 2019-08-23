Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re trying to kick your $5-a-cup coffee habit, the best way to do it is to start making your morning cup of joe at home. It’s not an easy transition if you’re not used to it, and the best way to not just give up altogether is by making the process as easy as possible every morning. Instead of skipping ahead and ordering a French press you’re likely to only use once before saving it “for special occasions,” invest in the easiest way to brew a cup altogether—a Keurig.

What sets Keurig apart is that it’s designed for just one cup of coffee at a time. It’s quick, simple, and all it takes is pressing one button for your perfect brew. Plus, no need to worry about wasting an entire carafe. Just load up the machine with a pod (which can be purchased anywhere from supermarkets to Amazon and of course, speciality retailers) and watch it work.

Right now, Amazon has a huge sale on Keurigs of all sorts. No need to leave the house or spend a fortune every week on your morning cup. Check out some of the best deals Amazon has going right now on Keurig machines below.