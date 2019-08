Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod, Single Serve, Programmable, Black GET IT!

This Keurig has a large water reservoir that allows for 6 pods to be brewed without having to refill. It also has auto shut off option that will make sure that there’s no energy being wasted after 2 hours of sitting idle.

Get It: Pick up the Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod, Single Serve, Programmable, Black ($79; was $89) at Amazon.