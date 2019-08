Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker GET IT!

Use the large color touch screen on this Keurig to brew a cup of coffee at whichever temperature and strength you desire. And it comes with a 6 pack of coffee pods, too.

Get It: Pick up the Keurig K475 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($140; was $150) at Amazon.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.