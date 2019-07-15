Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The Prime Day deals are rolling in by the minute, but here’s one we can’t wait to share. Our favorite wireless headphones from Jabra are slashed up to 30 percent off right now! Normally $170, Jabra Elite 65t in-ear headphones in either Gold Beige or Titanium Black are being blown out on Prime Day for an eye-popping $120—that’s $51 off!

Small, sturdy, and powerful, these tiny wireless earbuds are changing our game in the gym and on the street. In addition to music, podcasts, and whatever, they have a four-microphone array to pick up every word we say on every call we make or take, and offer superior sound in the ear. The 65t includes one-touch access to Siri and Google, plus new on-the-go integration with Alexa.

From exercise, phone calls or just everyday wear, the Elite 65T earbuds are form-fitted to snugly hold their place in your ear. The 5-hour battery life is impressive. Mix in the charging cradle and you’ll get 15 hours of uninterrupted playback. They boast a 33-foot range, so you can move around the gym or the apartment without being tied down to your device. And, with improved and enhanced 3rd-gen Jabra wireless stability, we stay connected on every call and during every episode.

Jabra Elite 65t wireless in-ear headphones in Gold or Titanium are available through Amazon Prime Day for just $120 (regularly $170).

Serious Audiophile Quality

But that’s not all. Jabra is blowing out a ton of wireless headphones and earbuds for Prime Day. Its high-end, award-winning Elite 85h over-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones, normally a $300 value, cost just $250. Elite 85h’s are engineered with AI-inspired Jabra SmartSound ANC that goes beyond simple noise cancellation. It automatically adjusts to your surroundings and environmental audio input from traffic, trains, planes, wind, rain, and more. The award-winning Elite 85h offer users 36 hours of battery with ANC turned on and 41 hours with ANC turned off.

Jabra Elite Active 45e corded workout headphones are sweat- and dust-proof. Normally $100, they’re 30 percent off for Prime Day, too—just $70. Possibly the most durable sport headphones at their price point, the open EarGel design allows you to hear your surroundings at all times while listening to music or taking a call. That makes the ideal for for running in the city or working out during your lunch break. The Elite Active 45e’s improved earhook design promises a secure fit and all-wear comfort.

So get over to prime Day today and take advantage of some of these great wireless headphone deals from Jabra. no matter if you’re a fitness enthusiast, a runner, or just a guy who like portability, convenience, and amazing sound everywhere you go, Jabra is one of the top brands on the market. And this deal is too good to pass up.

Get It: Check out all the Prime Day deals on Jabra wireless headphones at Amazon

