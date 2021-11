Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer GET IT!

Air Fryers are great and they can be added to someone’s kitchen for a great low price so they can enjoy the majesty of an air-fried meal.

Get It: Pick up the Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer ($70; was $100) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!