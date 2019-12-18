Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just in time for the holidays, here’s a killer deal on an amazing set of cookware. These Calphalon hard anodized, non-stick pots and pans normally cost $200. Today only at Woot, this set can be yours for the amazing price of just $130! All together, that’s a savings of 35 percent of the list price.

Before you start thinking you’d prefer to buy this cookware set at Amazon, to take advantage of your Prime benefits, we’ll let you in on a little-known fact: Woot is Amazon! The site is owned by Amazon, and so Amazon often uses Woot to give great deals on select merchandise to fewer people. It’s a great way for The Big Smile to blow out overstock. (And it’s a marvelous reason for you to follow Woot, hint hint). So all of your Prime benefits apply at Woot.

That’s right. Buy this 7-piece set of sexy black, non-stick cookware by Calphalon today at Woot. You’ll not only save 35 percent off retail, but you’ll still get all your Prime benefits. For just $130 (list price: $200) you’ll get this amazing cookware set and you’ll get your free shipping. You’ll also get your Prime Rewards, and you’ll get Amazon’s return policies and customer service guarantees.

That’s a deal you shouldn’t hesitate to pull the trigger on. A full, six-piece set of non-stick cookware for just 110 bucks? Plus free shipping (on an item that’s sure to be pretty darned heavy!)? Where do we sign up?

We sign up at Woot. Scratch that—there’s no need to sign up. Woot is open to anyone and everyone. So if you don’t care about Prime benefits, and just want a great deal on a fabulous set of black, non-stick cookware, go to Woot today.

What You Get:

10″ Fry pan

4-Quart Chef’s Pan with Cover

6-Quart Stock Pot with Cover

This Calphalon non-stick, hard anodized cookware boasts a 40 percent longer-lasting release (vs. Calphalon Classic). But the best part is, unlike most non-stick cookware this Calphalon cookware is metal utensil safe and dishwasher safe. So you can use whatever tongs, spatula, or forks you have handy, and just toss the pieces into the pots, pans, and lids into the dishwasher when you’re done. Boom! Easy cleanup. They’re even oven-safe (to 450 degrees F).

So quit stalling and get over to Woot now, and pick up this amazing cookware set for 35 percent off its retail price. And don’t forget to use your Amazon Prime Rewards.

