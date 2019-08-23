Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There’s nothing worse than waking up and getting ready to head to work, only to realize you forgot to charge your phone overnight. There’s nothing that ruins a morning commute more than realizing the trek would have to made without a podcast, a playlist, or even one where you can’t answer texts, calls and emails on your way to the office. Sure, you can plug your phone in and get a quick 5 percent charge as you wolf down your breakfast, but that won’t help you or your smartphone much.

With the Anker Charge Pad, phones charge over 30 percent faster than they do with other chargers.

Not only is it fast, but it’s just so convenient. This is a wireless charger. No need to plug anything in to the phone; you can even still have your headphones plugged in while your phone is atop the pad. The wireless charge can also go through cases, so no need to take it out. Just pick it up and go without worrying about getting tangled up in cords. It’s also compatible with both iPhones and Android phones.

You can never go wrong with an extra charger. So why not get a phone charger that can charge faster than any of the other ones you already own? Place the phone down on the Anker Charge Pad and get a serious boost faster than you can make a cup of coffee. No need to worry about tangled wires or having to precariously perch your phone while awaiting a charge. Take advantage of the huge markdown on the Anker Charge Pad at Google Express today.

