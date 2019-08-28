The Apple AirPods 2 Are on Sale For Just $135

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Always wanted a pair of Apple AirPods , but refused to drop nearly $200 on them? Already bought a pair, but lost one in a tragic sidewalk grate accident? Don’t fear—Google Express is having a sale on our favorite tiny earpods.

If you still have prehistoric wires on your headphones, listen up: Going wireless is really the way to go. Gone are the days when wires had to get all tangled up and fray, causing them to become essentially useless. They take up a ton of space, and worse yet, they make listening to music a solitary affair. Truly—it’s so much more convenient to ditch the wires for good.

With the Apple AirPods 2, life-on-the-go can become much easier. The battery is surprisingly pretty strong for the size of these things, lasting up to 3 hours on a single charge. But what is even more convenient is that with these AirPods is that they don’t just come with a case to put them in when they’re not being used—they come with a charging case. It allows the AirPods to run for 24 hours if needed.

Even if you’re not sure that the Apple Airpods 2 are for you, the reviews on Google Express are a great indicator for just how great these are. They have over 12,000 reviews and a rating of 4.7 out of 5, with more than 94% being overwhelmingly positive.

If you want a pair of headphones that are small and incongruous for use on the trip to work, the Apple AirPods 2 are gonna be hard to beat. Google Express has them on sale as is but there is also a coupon code to be used to knock them down even further to a total of $135. Just use the code CWZPKY during checkout and get the best on-the-go headphones available.

Get It: Pick up the Apple AirPods 2 ($135 with coupon code CWZPKY; was $160) at Google Express.

