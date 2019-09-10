



It’s a big day in the tech world: Apple held yet another event at its headquarters and unveiled several new products, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max Pro, and the Apple Watch Series 5. The company also revealed a trailer for See, a new post-apocalyptic thriller starring Jason Momoa (more on that here). Ready to add some tech to your wish list? For the details on all the new gadgets, read on below.

iPhone 11

Apple switched over to Roman numerals with the iPhone X, but we’re back to good old Arabic numbers with the iPhone 11. The latest version of the iPhone comes with a number of upgrades that address what most people tend to do with their smartphones: Take lots of photos and accidentally drop them in water. On the outside, the phone is available in six colors, and the back side is surfaced with a single piece of glass for increased toughness and durability. It’s also IP68-rated for water resistance (two minutes at up to 30 meters of depth), so you don’t have to worry if your phone goes for a quick swim in the sink.

As for photos and videos, the iPhone 11 comes with a redesigned dual-camera system that can shoot 4K video, a new Ultra Wide feature that mimics a wide-angle lens, and Night Mode, which allows the phone to capture higher-quality shots in low-light situations. The 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display should provide plenty of resolution for retouching and viewing, too. Apple also teased Deep Fusion, a new image processing system that uses machine learning to enhance photos pixel-by-pixel. It’ll be available later this fall.

On the inside, the iPhone 11 is powered by a new A13 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest ever used in a smartphone. It’s optimized for increased battery life (the phone is rated to last all day on a single charge) and handle an impressive 1 trillion operations per second. Looking to upgrade? You can pre-order it on September 13 in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB versions, and prices start at $699.

iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max

Need something even more powerful? Check out the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. They come equipped with Super Retina XDR displays for unparalleled clarity, and they feature three front-facing cameras (yep, you read that right—three separate cameras) for even better 4K video capture and advanced photography features. Like the iPhone 11, they’re powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip and are IP68-rated as well. They’ll be available for you to pre-order starting on September 13 in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions, and will cost you $999 and $1,099, depending on the color you choose.

Apple Watch Series 5

The latest Apple Watch retains the slick look of its predecessors but comes with several tweaks that set this version apart, especially if you like to track your runs and other outdoor activities. The first thing you’ll notice about this watch is the “Always-On” Retina display, which keeps the time and other key info constantly visible. To avoid draining the battery, the screen dims when your wrist is down, and then returns to full brightness when you raise your wrist or tap the screen.

It’s a neat feature, but we also really like the beefed up tracking and adventure capability on the Series 5. It now sports elevation tracking and a built-in compass, and it’s capable of making international emergency calls (available in over 150 countries) without having to pair with an iPhone. Plus, Apple is offering the watch in several case materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic and a first-ever titanium case. You can order it now for $399 for the GPS version and $499 for the GPS + Cellular version, and get ready for a whole lot more activities on your Strava profile.

Seventh generation iPad

The iPad has long been a favorite for drawing and designing, and the seventh generation is aimed squarely at creatives. This rig features a larger 10.2-inch Retina display, support for Apple Pencil, and better integration with a full-sized Smart Keyboard. Apple tweaked the user experience, too: The home screen now shows more apps on each page, the tool palette for Apple Pencil has been redesigned for easier use, and the iPad now offers support for external hard drives and file servers. Whether you’re mocking up a website or sketching out a poster design, the latest iPad has the tools you need to get the job done right. It’ll run you $329.