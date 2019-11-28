Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Laptops are always a great holiday gift. Right now at Amazon, pick up this 13-inch Apple MacBook Air on sale for $300 off the regular price. Normally $999, right now this laptop is on sale for Black Friday for just $699.

This is a brand-new Apple MacBook Air—not refurbished. To be clear, it is a 2017 model. But it’s still in the original box with the original packaging. And for this price, it’s worth every penny.

Apple’s MacBooks are excellent laptops, and the thin, ultra-light 13-inch MacBook Air is ideal for students, commuters, and anyone who wants portable computing power without the heft. With 8GB of RAM and 128 gigs of SSD storage, it’s strong enough and large enough to capably handle most computing chores.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop On Sale for Black Friday at Amazon

This MacBook Air sports a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor with Turbo Boost up to 2.9GHz, an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card, two USB 3 ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port, and a SDXC card slot. It features a LED-backlit glossy widescreen display with sparkling 1440-by-900 resolution and wide 16:10 aspect ratio. All that, and it’s less than an inch thick and weighs under three pounds.

To buy this unit new from Apple, you’d likely pay twice this much. Sure, it’s a couple years old—but it’s never been used and is still in the original box. If you want a laptop on sale this Black Friday, you’re getting a great deal on a brand-new MacBook without the added cost of buying direct from Cupertino, or waiting in long lines at your local Apple Store.

78 percent of Amazon reviewers rate this 13-inch MacBook Air as “Excellent,” giving it the perfect five-star rating. Overall, it gets 4.4 out of five stars. So real users, actual buyers, vouch for this MacBook Air. You can’t deny that.

So if you’ve got a student or business traveler on your holiday shopping list, pick up this brand-new, 13-inch Apple MacBook Air laptop on sale for Black Friday. It’ll set you back just $699. That’s $300 less than retail— and about half of what you’d pay at Apple.

If you’re looking for a laptop as a gift this holiday season, look no further.

Get It: Save 30% on this 13-inch Apple MacBook Air laptop ($699; was $999) at Amazon Black Friday

[Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication (11/28/2019) but are subject to change]

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!