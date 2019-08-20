Tired of the usual lineup of streaming services? You’re in luck: Apple’s getting into the game this year. The tech giant is planning on launching its Apple TV Plus streaming service this November, according to Bloomberg. The service will be available in over 150 countries and feature five original shows, including The Morning Show starring Steve Carrell, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Aniston.

The launch will mark Apple’s debut in creating original TV shows, and it puts the company in direct competition with more established players like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. Apple TV Plus will be priced at $9.99 per month, Bloomberg reports. The other shows on the roster include See, starring Jason Momoa; Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories; Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer; and Home, a docu-series about amazing houses. It’s not clear if Apple will release weekly episodes of each show (like Hulu does) or drop entire seasons at once (like Netflix).

Other shows planned for the new platform include the alternate universe space epic For All Mankind. That series will star Joel Kinnaman as Edward Baldwin, a NASA astronaut in a parallel world where the Soviet Union was the first country to put humans on the moon.

Apple is not the only company debuting a streaming platform this fall, either: Disney will launch its Disney+ streaming service in November with a price point of $6.99 per month. Bloomberg and The Verge report that Apple is spending $6 billion on creating original content for its service—a lot of money, to be sure, but it pales in comparison to the $14 billion Netflix will spend on programming this year.

The new platform will tie into Apple’s existing TV app, and it will also be available on other third-party services like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.