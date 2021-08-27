The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Style and Budget

Apple Watch bands might be the most important accessory for those of us who have decided to strap a small computer to our wrists every day. While the watch itself gets most of the attention (and rightly so, it’s an incredible piece of technology), finding the right band will make the watch more comfortable, functional, and stylish, too. In other words, a good band is essential.

Fortunately, there are a wide variety of options to suit every taste and budget. Here, we rounded up our favorite Apple Watch bands on the market right now.

The Best Apple Watch Bands

1. Apple Solo Loop

The old classic from the watchmaker itself is still a solid bet if you’re looking for a simple Apple Watch band. The silicone rubber is easy to clean, it comes in just about the entire rainbow of colors, and it isn’t too busy. One caveat: It isn’t adjustable, so make sure to consult Apple’s size guide to get the band that fits your wrist.

[$49; apple.com]

2. CasterTroy Soft Silicone Narrow Sports Band

If Apple’s silicone band is too wide for you, this band makes an ideal alternative. The silicone material won’t get soggy during a sweaty workout or run, and it’s adjustable for a fine-tuned fit.

[$8; etsy.com]

3. Nike Sport Band for Apple Watch

As you’d expect from a Nike/Apple collaboration, this band is durable and built to withstand lots of heat, sweat, and movement. The cutouts keep the band light and breathable and also give it a sleek, high-tech look.

[$49; bestbuy.com]

4. Nomad Titanium Band

This bracelet is a cut above your typical stainless steel band. It’s made from titanium, so it’s ultralight and extremely durable, and to make it even tougher, it’s DLC coated to resist scratching. It also comes with a clever magnetic closure—a neat upgrade over the typical folding clasp you see on most metal watch bracelets. Don’t need titanium? There’s a stainless steel version, too.

[$250; nomadgoods.com]

5. Speidel Twist-O-Flex Band

Speidel’s original Twist-O-Flex was released back in the late ’50s, but it looks right at home when paired with an Apple Watch. This stainless steel bracelet stretches and flexes almost like an elastic strap, but it offers the durability and sleek aesthetics of a metal band. The Twist-O-Flex was a midcentury hit, and it’s still a functional and stylish pick today.

[$50; speidel.com]

6. INI Enhanced Adjustable Leather Strap

This Apple Watch band uses magnets to stay clasped tightly, and its dozens of locking grooves provide a range of sizes to fit any wrist. It’s easy to put on and wear, and the functional design gives it a unique look, too.

[$22; amazon.com]

7. Bellroy Watch Strap

With its streamlined shape, this strap from Bellroy combines a futuristic look with the classic style (and comfortable feel) of leather, and the standard clasp makes it easy to adjust. It’s also available in several colors to match any outfit.

[$69; bellroy.com]

8. BandWerk Zurich

German designer BandWerk is a leader in upscale Apple Watch bands that elevate your watch from a tech gadget to a stylish accessory. The Zurich strap features stitched, subtly textured ostrich leather for a premium feel, and it even comes with a free Milanese sports strap—perfect for workouts and pool sessions.

[$146; bandwerk.com]

9. SDVL Elastic Braided Apple Watch Band

Everything about this band is easy. It’s easy to slide on, easy to look good in, and easy to wear thanks to its lightweight breathability and stretchy elastic-nylon fabric. Plus, it’s available in all kinds of colors and patterns.

[$33; etsy.com]

10. SIRUIBO Stretchy Nylon Solo Loop Band

If you’re looking for an Apple Watch band that offers a happy medium between elasticity and adjustability, this band from SIRUIBO is an excellent option. The elasticized nylon fabric has plenty of flexibility, so it won’t constrict your wrist, and the fully adjustable strap ensures a snug fit.

[$10; amazon.com]

11. Apple International Collection Sport Loop

This Apple Watch band is a mix of function and flair—it comes in color schemes that represent 22 international sporting federations (including the United States). In addition to the patriotic colorways, the woven nylon band is lightweight and lets moisture out more easily than most straps of its type.

[$49; apple.com]

