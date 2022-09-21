Apple Watch Ultra just debuted as the big kahuna in the Watch pantheon. Apple simultaneously debuted the Series 8 as well, but that widget retains the conventional Apple Watch design. The Ultra breaks with that ethos, keeping the “squoval” display, but doubling its brightness; adding an aerospace-grade titanium case; increasing case size to 49mm; and depth by nearly a third, growing thicker in comparison to the Series 8—14.4mm deep versus 10.7mm, respectively. And, okay, they added 40m dive capability and functional capacity from -4 degrees F to 130 degrees F. These are temps where you might not be so functional, but your wrist computer will be unfazed.

Still, specs and dimensions hardly tell the full story. So we tested a new Ultra for a week to find out how it tops all other Watches Apple’s made. And how it may finally convince diehard devotees of Garmin and Suunto—traditional chronograph wearers—to look to Cupertino for their next timepiece.

Apple Watch Ultra Review: Top 5 Features

1. It’s a Phone on Your Wrist

While it’s not a new feature for Apple Watches, it’s key to note that every Ultra comes standard with an eSIM and multi-band GPS, using the L1 and L5 GPS bands. Yes, other GPS watches have longer battery life (more on that below), but you can’t use them as phones. Being able to ditch your smartphone and go for a two-hour bike ride, booking takeout halfway through to pick up on the drive home, is an ace in the Watch corner that’s very hard to top.

2. Bigger Size and Physical Controls

Look, I’ve tested every iteration of the Apple Watch. While more recently Apple came out with both larger and smaller versions of the Watch, and you can “talk” to Siri on the Apple Watch to achieve certain complex functions, the reality is that inputs on a tiny screen, and even reading a tiny screen, can be a major challenge, especially in the midst of working out.