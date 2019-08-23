Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Apple products might be the industry standard, and their cost often reflects that. The Apple Watch in particular revolutionized the smartwatch market. With the ability to call, text, listen to music, track your activity and so much more, the Apple Watch is a pricy (yet worthy) investment. If you’ve always wanted one but were afraid of the price tag, fear not—Walmart has one on sale for under $200.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is designed for workout enthusiasts and casual gym-goers alike. It will keep track of the amount of steps being taken, the GPS and barometric pressure, as well as heart rate. The watch is waterproof as well so there is no worry about losing track of the statistics when it’s time to go swimming.

This is all in addition to many of the quintessential features smartwatch users look for. Keep track of any messages and calls coming in, with the ability to send messages back without pulling out the phone. Check your social media accounts. Play your favorite playlist.

Still not sure that the Apple Watch Series 3 is the best buy, even with the sale? Just peruse through the bevy of reviews at Walmart. It’s currently standing at a 4.7 out of 5 star. Frankly, the only thing that would’ve given it an even higher review would be if the sale was live.

You won’t see an Apple Watch under $200 for a long while—probably not even around Black Friday. Pick yours up today, and relish in the fact that you spent way less on yours than any of your friends.

Get It: Pick up the Apple Watch Series 3 ($199; was $279) at Walmart.

