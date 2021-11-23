Arguing Over the Temperature? This Under-$50 Space Heater is the Solution

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the winter upon us, we need to start worrying about keeping warm. And while the heating systems in our homes are nice to have, they can be a bit of an issue if there are multiple people in the house with different tolerance levels. That’s where the Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Space Heater comes in.

Having the Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Space Heater is not just gonna be great for the ability to heat any room you are in, but also because it’ll help keep heating costs down. You won’t have to heat up the whole house if you’re sticking to one room. And with the power this bad boy comes packed with, you’ll be warm all winter long.

The Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Space Heater is also great because of how personalized it can be. You can adjust the temperature at the turn of a dial with multiple heating options and a timer setting so you can keep it from going too long. There’s also an auto-turn-off function that helps to prevent overheating in the machine.

Maybe the most impressive element of this is how small and compact it is. You won’t have to lug around some giant piece of equipment to keep yourself warm. You can put it out of the way to keep things toasty when things are getting chilly outside. All that power in one tiny package. Hard to beat that.

All of this and you can get the Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Space Heater for under $45. That’s a steal if we’ve ever heard of one. All you gotta do is pick one up from Amazon right now to get a great value on a piece of gear that’ll help keep the house warm at the right levels for everyone in the home.

Get It: Pick up the Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Space Heater ($43) at Amazon

