These days, having peace of mind is one of the most valuable things you can buy stock in. Having control over things during chaotic times can make all the difference in the world when it comes to getting to sleep at night.

And what better way to achieve that peace of mind than having eyes (24/7) on what matters to you most? Well, Arlo’s Pro 3 wire-free home security camera system has the answer.

First upon opening the box, it was clear that this system is simple—not too many loose parts. This is such a relief for tech-inept people like myself. No wires; no lengthy install. Simply charge the batteries, fasten a couple of screws on your home’s exterior, plug the SmartHub into an Ethernet port, and the rest is handled straight from the app on your smartphone. From start to finish, it took me about 30 minutes (including the time spent climbing my sketchy ladder and installing the hardware onto my house).

Once installed, the system is so intuitive, and chock-full of smart features. With Live View at any time from your mobile device, this system boasts a 160-degree viewing angle with 2K video quality, color night vision, a super bright integrated motion-detecting spotlight, two-way audio for communicating with delivery people (or unwelcome lurkers), it’s weather-resistant, and one battery charge will last you multiple weeks.

From a home-security standpoint, this system has so many applications. With advanced AI built right in, this system detects motion in a variety categories, and it will notify you of what it has just detected (e.g. animal, person, vehicle, etc). You can program certain times of the day/night that you want notifications to be sent to you, and you can very easily switch them off when you don’t care to be alerted. (It even zooms in on areas where motion is detected so you can get batter look at what is outside your home.) Not to mention that it also features a built-in smart siren, so you can ward off unwanted visitors at any time… from anywhere.

A couple of other very helpful applications: the ability to communicate directly with delivery people/postal workers, creating a truly contact-less delivery operation. You can also send this system to loved ones, and then communicate with them via video and audio.

You can also pair this system wit the Arlo Video Doorbell for the ultimate combo. With many of the same features as the Pro 3 (e.g. night vision, two-way audio, motion detection, etc.), this doorbell is the best way to know who is at your door and even gives you the capability to speak to visitors right through the device (from behind the safety of your front door). It offers an ultra-wide 180-degree viewing angle, so you’re never in the dark about what (or who) is outside your front door.

The bottom line: The Arlo Pro 3 system truly does it all, and you can get it now for just under $500.

