We love a mashup between brands with similar visions and a fervor for premium craftmanship. Our latest obsession comes from Article One, curator of heirloom eyewear, and Mission Workshop, maker of technical gear and apparel. Their titular masterpiece, Article One X Mission Workshop, is a twist on navigator sunglasses.

The styling comes from Article One’s roots. Its eyewear is all handmade in a village in northern Italy, right at the base of the Dolomites. You can see the Italian influence in the slightly retro, angular frames. The double brow bar imbues an aviator, but maintains the more rectangular shape and geometry of a classic navigator. It’s stately, bold, and injects instant style to your look.

The frames themselves are made from a thick TR90 polymer, making them lighter, more durable, and more flexible than acetate. It’s the perfect material for this wear-everywhere frame. Article One X Mission Workshop is meant to transcend sport and lifestyle—to be a beacon of versatility—and boy do they deliver.

Performance specs include substantial silicone nose pads that extend around the bridge’s wire core skeleton. Give that a squeeze during high-octane pursuits (think bombing down single track, running through trails, skateboarding on winding streets) for better grip and hold. Coupled with silicone pads at the temples and spring hinges, these suckers aren’t going anywhere.

Inside the frames are polarized Italian Divel lenses that block 100 percent of UVA/UVB rays and mitigate road glare. The back side of the resin lenses are beefed up with an added coating to further block light reflecting off your eyes. Get ’em while they’re hot.

Available in Black (grey or amber lens), Vintage Crystal, and Tortoise.

[$255; articleoneeyewear.com]

