



Help the outdoorsperson in your life stay warm by the campfire, illuminated in the dark, oriented in the forest, hydrated on a hike and more with these gift recommendations. We’ve got the stylish and the practical products for the loved one who loves to be outside.

Trekking poles seem too simple to seem necessary, but they prove time and time again to be a the secret hero after many miles with a heavy pack.

For the outdoorsperson who enjoys long walks in the woods, sometimes accompanied by a shoulder-crushing backpack, the Distance Z Trekking poles are critical.

They are made with a one-pull deployment system, meaning they transform from folded and compact to extended and locked into place. Their durability and ready-to-use ability makes these a game changer, and they’re so lightweight you’ll forget you’re holding them.

The gift of peace-of-mind is always a winner in our book. And not many things give you better comfort in the backcountry than a good ol’ compass.

Brunton’s TruaArc 20 is just about as sophisticated as a compass gets. The TruArc global needle system won’t lose polarity, and it resists magnetic interference better than others on the market. It features luminous details for navigating after the sun dips down, as well as clinometer, sighting mirror, tool-less declination adjustment, and a protective cover and foot.

It’s been said countless times in countless ways, but socks really are the best gift.

None of us appreciated them when we were young, but we’ve since learned the error of our ways. Now, you too can bestow the joy of a quality sock upon your loved ones. Our favorite selection? Darn Tough’s Haselton Hiker Micro Crew. Not only is the color blocking a classic look, but the Haselton Hiker is made to withstand the rigors of the trail, making it a sock you can depend on for a long time.

This is the gift for the MacGyver in your life. Tough as nails and extremely comfortable, the Give’r gloves will fast become the only pair reached for during almost any outdoor activity, from riding pow to chopping firewood, and any other around-the-house task.

These waterproof, waxed-leather gloves feature 40g Thinsulate lining, and a snug-fit ribbed cuff to keep out the elements. Protect the hands of your special someone who has that do-anything spirit.

The best gifts are the ones that are truly personal, right? For the outdoorsperson in your life, customize the Leatherman Wave+ to truly make it their knife for life. Upload your own artwork or pick from a library of outdoors-themed images (Wolves! Eagles!) and add a name, message, or other text. The Wave+ has 18 tools including pliers, screwdrivers, knives and wire cutters.

One of the handiest tools a person can have, a good flashlight should be kept close by on any adventure. The Ledlenser MT10 flashlight is a rechargeable, 1000-lumen light with three strobe settings and six hours of battery life. Durable and packing a sleek look, the MT10 is a gift they’ll need and love.

All the comforts of the indoors are embodied in this luxury outdoor chair.

Crafted from aircraft-grade aluminum, its suspension frame is sturdier than most other camp chairs out there (and looks good), yet still packs away easily and quickly.

Lean back to activate the chair’s reclined position and stash a drink in the built-in side pocket. This half-chair, half-hammock is poised to become the best friend of anyone in your life who loves to lounge outside.

Get your outdoor enthusiast loved one a Mutant this season … a Mutant 22 from Osprey, to be precise.

If your adventurer loves to go on day-long alpine missions, then the Mutant 22 is the perfect companion. It features a wide-mouth zippered opening, customizable crampon carry, and an integrated rope carry.

And it’s always nice to know that Osprey honors their “All Mighty Guarantee” – for life – on all of their products.

This rugged wool blanket should be a staple in any outdoorsman or woman’s arsenal.

Crafted by a company that is pretty well-versed in making blankets – they’ve been doing it since the Civil War – the Woolrich Camp Blanket pays homage to the spirit of exploration with a classic design. And it’s made from 41% recycled wool, something the environment-lover will appreciate.

For the outdoorsperson with a love for finely crafted steel, The James Brand has created the stallion of all tools: The Folsom pocketknife.

The attention to detail and sleek design of this knife is what sets it apart from other knives. It’s equipped with amazing grip, ambidextrous usage and a stainless-steel blade, all wrapped up in a minimalist design aesthetic. With just a subtle flip of the finger, your bladesmith enthusiast will fall in love.

