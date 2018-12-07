



It can be a difficult task to select that perfect holiday gift for your loved ones. We’ve rounded up our favorite options this season that cater perfectly for that active person in your life. From casual athletes to the most hardcore, there’s something in here for everyone.

At the core of a good workout is comfortable attire that helps you power through it. For your athletic friend who spends her time in the gym, on the trail or at the crag, Black Diamond has made a moveable, breathable tank that she’ll want to wear all day long.

The Six Shooter Tank is great for both layering or wearing on its own, has an internal built-in mesh sports bra, and is a bit longer in the torso for those who hate fidgeting with a tank that won’t stop riding up. With its simple and flattering design, this tank is perfect for the no-frills, active woman.

This canteen is modern, minimalist, sleek and (best of all) it’ll keep water cold for days – Well, 25 hours to be exact (and even longer for drinks with ice).

Corkcicle’s dipped canteen is the perfect gift for the on-the-go active person in your life. Whether in tow on their favorite hike, or inside a sweaty spin class, this bottle is at the top of its game in all conditions thanks to its stainless steel and triple-insulation construction.

For the athletic-minded person in your life, you can’t go wrong with a fitness tracker – and Garmin is one of the most trusted brands in the game.

The Forerunner 35 uses Garmin Elevate wrist heart-rate technology, which tracks all of your data from your daily steps, calories burnt, and intensity minutes … and it even reminds you when it’s time for you to move your body.

On top of all that, it seamlessly uploads everything to your mobile device via Garmin Connect, where you can interact with a community of like-minded people using Garmin fitness trackers.

Coming from a brand that is trusted by campers and travelers around the world, the highly-durable and effective Venture 70 Recharger will buy a smile on your gift getter’s face.

It comes with two USB inputs (giving the ability to charge two devices at once), a battery-life level indicator, a built-in flashlight and above all is waterproof in up to one meter of water for about 90 minutes.

If you’ve got a runner in your life, chances are you know the importance of a supportive pair of shoes. Hoka ONE ONE is renowned for their supportive tech, and their new collaboration with activewear darling Outdoor Voices lends some style points to their comfortable, quality shoes.

Mmmmm, merino wool. Is there anything more cozy or effective at keeping the cold at bay? Icebreaker takes one of our favorite materials and fashions it into sleek, stylish layers that will keep the wearer doing their favorite activities longer.

The Descender Jacket is the perfect gift for the special lady in your life that likes to stay toasty on the trail and around town, and likes to look good doing it.

Cold hands are thought to be one of the greatest terrors known to man. Ok, that may be a slight exaggeration, but freezing paws are not ideal. That’s why we think Patagonia’s Wind Shield Gloves make an ideal gift – a way to show you care about your loved one’s comfort.

Featuring windproof fabric, as well as panels on the thumb and index fingers that are compatible with touchscreens, these gloves can be used from trail running to traveling, and almost everything in between.

RVCA, a company with roots in the surf and skate realms, boasts a stellar line of activewear this season with their RVCA Sport Collection.

The Affiliate 19-inch Sport Short is designed for those who need to move, but don’t want to compromise style. Made from anti-microbial, 4-way stretch, 95-percent polyester/15-percent elastane material, the Affiliate will move whichever way an active lifestyle needs them to.

For those cold-weather outdoor training sessions, it feels so good to stay cozy in the Vuori Balboa pant, made from cotton stretch terry. They’re warm enough to run in on a crisp morning, but soft enough to skip the run and Netflix in, too (it is the holidays, after all.) The Balboa pant comes in black, navy, and two shades of grey. Go ahead, get them two pairs.

