



Help the snow lover in your life stay warm and safe, both on the slopes and in the streets. From avalanche gear, to waterproof accessories and lifestyle jackets – We’ve got the essential goods for your snow lover this year.

Check out the whole 2018 ASN Gift Guide.

Backcountry Access Float 22 Airbag Backpack ($499.95)

What do you get for the backcountry-sending, adrenaline-junkie person in your life? Something that just might save their life, that’s what.

Giving the gift that you hope they’ll never have to use is the best thing you can do for someone you love (and someone that you just can’t keep out of sketchy situations).

The BCA Float 22 Airbag Backpack is made to for serious backcountry skiers and snowboarders, and is intended to help them float on the surface should they ever get stuck in an avalanche. The 22L capacity not only helps you stay closer to the surface of the snow, but it also protects your head and neck. Win win win.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$499.95″ link=”https://advsn.co/BCA22″]

Another very important thing for any backcountry skier or snowboarder to always carry with them is an avalanche beacon. The Black Diamond Guide BT Avalanche Beacon is professional grade, and comes with Bluetooth functionality that allows you to manage the settings right from your smartphone. It has a 60-meter circular range, not to mention an auto antenna switch that automatically adjusts to send the best signal. They’ll thank you for this, we’re sure.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$449.95″ link=”https://advsn.co/BlackDiamondGuide”]

There aren’t many snow brands out there quite like the stylish look of Holden. This year, they’ve rolled out their new Corkshell Summit Pants.

Perfect for the snow enthusiast, these pants are the brand’s most premium technical performance piece. Made from material the repels both wind and water, the Corkshell Summit Pants will keep you dry and warm, no matter what the elements throw at you. And with 4-way stretch fabric, you’ll still be able to move in the most high-performance of situations, all while looking stylish on the mountain.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$499.95″ link=”https://advsn.co/6snd9c”]

Silence is golden, and so is this jacket. It also comes in black, navy, grey, and is perfect for that super special lady in your life who appreciates the finer things. The Silent Down Jacket is made for everyday wear, as well as travel, and is constructed from 70-percent recycled polyester and filled with 100-percent recycled down.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$249.00″ link=”https://advsn.co/wfg9k8″]

Warm neck, happy skier. Neck gaitors are quite possibly one of the most versatile, functional garments to have with you in a wide variety of climates. For the snow lover in your life looking to get their winter fix, Smartwool’s Merino 250 neck gaitor is a great gift to help keep them protected from winter’s harsh winds. The gaitor is 100-percent merino wool, a great material for keeping you warm and toasty, and wicks moisture during active pursuits. And with a reversible pattern, you get two styles in one.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$30.00″ link=”https://advsn.co/atv9hw”]

Because after a long day of riding, it’s nice to feel cute walking around the village. Get the lady snow lover in your life the Topo Designs Women’s Sherpa Jacket, a fuzzy bomber jacket that is reversible so that the external fabric can either be fluffy fleece or DWR-tech fabric. No matter which way she wears it, she’s sure to be the most stylish at apres.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$149.00″ link=”https://advsn.co/a38pnm”]

With 100-percent polyester body lining and duck down fill, Volcom’s Puff Puff Give Jacket is perfect in all winter conditions. Its zipper also acts as a whistle, letting friends know where you are if you get separated riding. Comes in black and camouflage.

[buynow brand=”” product=”” price=”$200.00″ link=”https://advsn.co/v97as4″]

More 2018 Holiday Gift Guides From ASN

The ASN Holiday Gift Guide: 2018

2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Vanlifer in Your Life

2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Traveler in Your Life

2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Netflixer in Your Life

2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get For Under $50

2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Athlete in Your Life

2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Techie in Your Life

2018 ASN Holiday Gift Guide: What to Get the Camp Cooker in Your Life

ASN Holiday Gift Guide 2018: What to Get The Outdoorsperson in Your Life

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!