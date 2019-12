Please provide your email and you will be entered to win a new BIC Sport Cross SUP made with Tough-Tec. Just fill out the confidential entry form below! Must be completed by 11/30/19 including your email address, country of residence and year of birth to be eligible for the giveaway.

SEE OFFICIAL RULES // MORE on the BIC Sport Cross (pictured below)

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!