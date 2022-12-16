Gear
2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Puts the ‘Super’ in SUV
Somewhat belatedly, Aston Martin jumped into the super SUV game for model year 2021 with the new DBX. But that delayed entrance allowed Aston to take stock of the competition and opt against the combination of big power and aggressive, angular designs in favor of a smooth, svelte five seater with styling cues taken from brand heritage and the current Vantage’s futuristic aesthetic. The result? A new standout in the segment that delivers a distinctly British twist. But now, model year 2023’s brash new DBX707 package turns that recipe on its head by way of the most powerful gasoline engine available in an SUV today.
Essentially doubling down at the Baccarat table, this potent Vesper to the “base” DBX’s martini specifically aims the crosshairs at Lamborghini’s Urus, its Audi and Porsche siblings, and the forthcoming Ferrari Purosangue with a heady concoction of twin-turbocharged torque, a sublimely planted chassis, and plenty of carbon fiber on top of all the expected premium appointments.
Nothing Is Fast Anymore
Upping the DBX’s base output from 542 horsepower to 707 (DIN, or 697 SAE here in the U.S.) translates to a 3.1-second sprint to 60 miles per hour on the way to a ludicrous top speed of 193 mph—for a five-seat family hauler, mind. But in reality, buyers looking at super-luxe SUVs know that horsepower and acceleration stats mean nothing after the gut-punching, brutal acceleration delivered by similarly priced EVs from Lucid and Tesla, not to mention the Rivian R1S and its 908 lb-ft of torque.
Yes, the Aston Martin DBX707 features a twin-turbo V8—no Vantage or Vanquish V12 here—but make no mistake, this SUV is absolutely faster than necessary, to the point that even moderately moist roads gave the traction control fits two full days after a Los Angeles rainstorm. On grippier surfaces, the powerplant borrowed from AMG (then fiddled with by Aston to produce such ungodly power) never feels overwhelming, courtesy of refined throttle modulation and an excellent nine-speed automatic that received complementary revisions including a wet clutch and optimized gear ratios. Throw in the predictability of full-time all-wheel-drive and 23-inch wheels shod in Pirelli P-Zero tires measuring 235 millimeters wide up front and an eye-bulging 325mm at the rear. Suddenly, punching the DBX707 up a twisty canyon transforms into a veritable game of chicken.
Massive carbon-ceramic brakes draw down speed with prodigious bite headed into a corner, where the 4,940-pound beast exhibits absolutely zero body roll and unbelievable grip through apex, then roars out onto the next straight in the exact expected gear—flipping the column-mounted paddle shifters seems fun at first, but in reality, Aston tuned this trans perfectly for hard driving at the edges of traction (not to mention sanity). When the Pirellis start to squeal, then give up their grip, a light nudge on the throttle induces just enough predictable oversteer thanks to an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential, in classic supercar form.
And the luxury ethos still shines through, too, as the DBX707 never gets quite as raucous or rowdy as a Lamborghini Urus. It doesn’t snort or squat, instead sounding absolutely gorgeous, just a hint of burble and pop entering the cabin from quad-tipped exhaust when the sport valves open up. On the tamer setting, that rumble remains barely noticeable to keep from breaking the quiet neighborhood tranquility.
Fiddling with the DBX707’s Buttons
Playing with the many buttons on the DBX707’s dash allows for quick selection of suspension damping settings and pre-programmed drive modes. On Sport+, the shocks, steering, and active sway bars firm up as the air suspension drops to the lowest allowable height (while moving, anyway, since a parked cargo loading mode goes even lower). Tightened up and pushed to the edge, the whole experience borders on unbelievable—Aston Martin built a supercar that simply rides a bit higher.
Terrain mode, meanwhile, raises the body to the highest allowed ride to conquer the gnarliest roads in the Santa Monica Mountains, while also allowing the engine to rev up noticeably higher on the reverse-sweep tachometer. But nobody plans to take their DBX707 off-roading. Not on those 23s, not on those Pirellis, and not even if Lamborghini recently showed off the Urus Performante’s rally car readiness in the dirt.
The wheels, the tires, the profile and panache—Aston admittedly designed everything to out-do the competition, not just the horsepower. On the interior, upright seats with ample bolsters produce the sensation of a firm hug, and a new definition of captain’s chairs. The dash design even feels straight from Savile Row, all bespoke stitching and premium leathers interspersed with tactile metals and, of course, plenty of optional carbon-fiber trim (only a few ticks of option boxes add that miracle material to the tune of over $16,000).
Overall, the spacious interior prioritizes comfort (the rear seats have plenty of legroom and the trunk is even big) but the ergonomics hint at a few of the DBX’s outstanding question marks. With so many buttons and dials on the dash, good luck finding a volume dial for the excellent sound system; just use the steering wheel controls instead.
Similarly—and downright stupifyingly—the 10.25-inch infotainment screen is not a touchscreen. Instead, two different control systems bridge the gap between BMW’s reviled mid-2000s I-Drive dial and a modern Lexus trackpad. Apparently, this dubious decision attempts to reduce fingerprints left on the screen. The D button—for Drive, as in the one that must be pushed to drive—is the single furthest button from the driver on the dash, and, like it or not, the hood latch is in the front passenger footwell. And for those drivers who want to get out to pop the hood (or just get out of the DBX707 at all, though that’s always a bad decision) the door handles can barely fit an adult pointer finger.
Who Buys This Car?
Some of the more frustrating details on the DBX707—frustrating because everyone, deep down, wants to love such beauty—all combine to beg the question: Who buys this car? Pushing $200,000 to start, the base DBX probably offers a smoother and quieter ride more in line with class expectations. The DBX707 clearly caters to buyers who simply must drive the most expensive Aston Martin on the showroom floor—or, more likely, those who own two or three Astons already and want a daily for family life with the same badging, iconic DB5-inspired intake, and modern ducktail lightbar.
Upping the price tag to an even more astounding $292,186 for a DBX707 equipped with the big wheels, wide tires, carbon-fiber-everything, and gorgeous “Q” Satin Titanium Grey Paint buys the power and performance. But despite the badging, such quintessential design, the sumptuous interior, and a svelte exterior, the total combo falls a bit short of that extra magic promised at the intersection of luxury and otherworldly capability.
In town, numb (though not vague) electronically assisted steering pairs with taut suspension even in the softest GT mode. The peculiar ergonomics constantly result in excessive button-mashing and bumped elbows. And anyone who spends just shy of $300,000—or well past $300,000 with tax—will surely trade one extra wipe of their weekly mobile detailer’s rag in exchange for Apple CarPlay that actually works as intended.
Maybe Aston actually wanted the tight ride, prangy wheels, and road hum to serve as a constant reminder that this is the single most powerful production gasoline-powered SUV on the planet. Undoubtedly, smaller tires with narrower wheels would produce a more compliant and quieter experience in 99 percent of driving conditions—think cruising through Hollywood traffic rather than hustling through the hills. The DBX707 seems to target that discerning buyer. Aston’s most Bond-chase-worthy SUV will likely leave passenger innards surprisingly shaken but driver emotions less than sufficiently stirred.
