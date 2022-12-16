2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Puts the ‘Super’ in SUV

Somewhat belatedly, Aston Martin jumped into the super SUV game for model year 2021 with the new DBX. But that delayed entrance allowed Aston to take stock of the competition and opt against the combination of big power and aggressive, angular designs in favor of a smooth, svelte five seater with styling cues taken from brand heritage and the current Vantage’s futuristic aesthetic. The result? A new standout in the segment that delivers a distinctly British twist. But now, model year 2023’s brash new DBX707 package turns that recipe on its head by way of the most powerful gasoline engine available in an SUV today.

Essentially doubling down at the Baccarat table, this potent Vesper to the “base” DBX’s martini specifically aims the crosshairs at Lamborghini’s Urus, its Audi and Porsche siblings, and the forthcoming Ferrari Purosangue with a heady concoction of twin-turbocharged torque, a sublimely planted chassis, and plenty of carbon fiber on top of all the expected premium appointments.

Nothing Is Fast Anymore

Upping the DBX’s base output from 542 horsepower to 707 (DIN, or 697 SAE here in the U.S.) translates to a 3.1-second sprint to 60 miles per hour on the way to a ludicrous top speed of 193 mph—for a five-seat family hauler, mind. But in reality, buyers looking at super-luxe SUVs know that horsepower and acceleration stats mean nothing after the gut-punching, brutal acceleration delivered by similarly priced EVs from Lucid and Tesla, not to mention the Rivian R1S and its 908 lb-ft of torque.

Yes, the Aston Martin DBX707 features a twin-turbo V8—no Vantage or Vanquish V12 here—but make no mistake, this SUV is absolutely faster than necessary, to the point that even moderately moist roads gave the traction control fits two full days after a Los Angeles rainstorm. On grippier surfaces, the powerplant borrowed from AMG (then fiddled with by Aston to produce such ungodly power) never feels overwhelming, courtesy of refined throttle modulation and an excellent nine-speed automatic that received complementary revisions including a wet clutch and optimized gear ratios. Throw in the predictability of full-time all-wheel-drive and 23-inch wheels shod in Pirelli P-Zero tires measuring 235 millimeters wide up front and an eye-bulging 325mm at the rear. Suddenly, punching the DBX707 up a twisty canyon transforms into a veritable game of chicken.